New episode of the Fergie Fledglins!

Nathan and Pauly discuss Manchester United’s poor showing in a 3-1 Manchester Derby loss to the noisy neighbors. They break down Erik ten Hag’s plan of attack (if we can even use that word) and how things looked set to break down eventually despite a truly remarkable goal from Marcus Rashford.

