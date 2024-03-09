Manchester City vs. Everton: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend as Everton visit Old Trafford for Saturday’s early kick-off.

After putting together a run of four successive league victories in February, Erik ten Hag’s Reds are determined to return to winning ways following recent setbacks against Fulham and Manchester City either side of progressing in the Emirates FA Cup.

The reverse fixture at Goodison Park in November produced a comprehensive United win, with Alejandro Garnacho setting us on our way to the eventual 3-0 scoreline with an astonishing bicycle kick just three minutes into the game.

Although they still have one eye over their shoulder at the relegation zone, the Toffees were buoyed in their battle against the drop last month after their appeal against a 10-point deduction resulted in the punishment being reduced to six.

FORM GUIDE

Two recent Premier League defeats have been United’s first across all competitions so far in 2024, taking our record in the early stages of the calendar year to seven wins, two losses and a draw from 10 games.

Last weekend’s derby was the first away fixture in 2024 that the Reds hadn’t won.

Everton have had a much more challenging run, still awaiting their first Premier League win since before Christmas. It’s 10 successive league outings without a victory for them, although their form has improved more recently, claiming a point in four of their last six games. Last time out, they suffered a 3-1 home defeat as West Ham scored two stoppage-time goals.

Toffees centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been earning plaudits, with the 21-year-old even contributing vital goals against Tottenham and Brighton.

HEAD TO HEAD

United against Everton is one of the last remaining fixtures to have featured in every single Premier League season since the competition began in 1992, having first been played in the Football League a century earlier, way back in 1892.

This weekend is the 64th Premier League meeting and United have enjoyed periods of dominance over the Toffees, notably going unbeaten in 20 meetings between 1995 and 2004, winning 17 of them.

It has been slightly more competitive in more recent years, but the Reds have still won the last three in a row in the league since 2022, plus one in the FA Cup during that time. Everton’s last win at Old Trafford was now more than a decade ago, in December 2013.

TEAM NEWS

Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans both had to come off before the end of the derby, due to knocks they carried into the game.

Erik ten Hag’s pre-match press conference on Friday could deliver further news on their respective conditions, while updates are also awaited on Harry Maguire, after he missed out against both Nottingham Forest and City, as well as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia.

Anthony Martial, whose goal at Goodison earlier this season was his ninth against Everton, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all set to remain sidelined for longer.

For Everton, Amadou Onana overcame a minor groin problem to feature in their game against West Ham last weekend. Idrissa Gana Gueye had a similar issue but wasn’t involved in that one. Arnaut Danjuma is still sidelined.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on USA or NBC sports streaming. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford