Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

The ratings are in after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton:
Starting XI
Andre Onana - 7
Everton took their fair share of shots but Onana wasn’t too busy.
Diogo Dalot - 7
Pretty comfortable all game. Didn’t venture forward too often.
Raphael Varane - 7
Calm as always.
Jonny Evans - 7
Played some nice passes to open Everton up and tidy at the back.
Victor Lindelof - 6
Not a disaster, finally.
Casemiro - 3
Could’ve been a disaster but Everton didn’t take advantage of it.
Kobbie Mainoo - 6
Tidy but not very effective.
Bruno Fernandes - 7
Not been at his best in recent months but been good in the last two games.
Marcus Rashford - 7
Was a threat and scored from the spot.
Alejandro Garnacho - 8
The best player on the pitch.
Scott McTominay - 4
Similar to the last game. Doesn’t have much of a final ball but offers a presence up top and in the middle.
Subs
Antony, Sofyan Amrabat, and Willy Kambwala - N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 6
A win is a win but is it enough? Been the story of the season.
