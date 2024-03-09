Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

The ratings are in after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton:

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 7

Everton took their fair share of shots but Onana wasn’t too busy.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Pretty comfortable all game. Didn’t venture forward too often.

Raphael Varane - 7

Calm as always.

Jonny Evans - 7

Played some nice passes to open Everton up and tidy at the back.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Not a disaster, finally.

Casemiro - 3

Could’ve been a disaster but Everton didn’t take advantage of it.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6

Tidy but not very effective.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Not been at his best in recent months but been good in the last two games.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Was a threat and scored from the spot.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

The best player on the pitch.

Scott McTominay - 4

Similar to the last game. Doesn’t have much of a final ball but offers a presence up top and in the middle.

Subs

Antony, Sofyan Amrabat, and Willy Kambwala - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 6

A win is a win but is it enough? Been the story of the season.