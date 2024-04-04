Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Reds throw away late lead in London

Another day another trip through a burning building for Manchester United, who found themselves in another absurd match on Thursday night. The Reds traveled to Stamford Bridge for a date with Mauricio Pochettino’s flailing Chelsea side.

The Blues would snatch a 4-3 win at the death thanks to a Cole Palmer hat-trick against his boyhood club, and yet again United are left looking directionless and injured, mentally and physically.

It wasn’t as close early on. In fact, Chelsea looked set to blow United away in the first half hour.

The Blues struck through Connor Gallagher after just four minutes, with the United defense yet again bested by a simple cutback pass. Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot, and Alejandro Garnacho were all stood watching as the Blues played a quick ball down the right to begin the move, another case of poor structure and understanding of roles that cost United.

As Chelsea searched for a second United surpassed 200 shots conceded in the last 10 Premier League matches, an absurd stat that says quite a lot about where the Reds are as an organized team.

The second goal would not come from open play, however, but from the spot after Antony gave away a penalty. It was a soft challenge but an unnecessary one, and it gave Cole Palmer yet another penalty goal for the season as Chelsea took a 2-0 advantage after 25 minutes played.

That was when United woke up a bit, but it wasn’t without help from a Chelsea team having an even more dismal campaign than the Reds.

On cruise control, Moises Caicedo misplaced the ball after taking possession from Antony. Garnacho, already charging forward to give his teammate an option, pounced on the loose ball and slotted a shot past Petrovic to make it 2-1.

Minutes later United kept pushing and found a chance via Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back wasn’t at his best on the left, but still has the ability to make things happen up the pitch. He did just that with a cross to Bruno Fernandes at the back post, whose header made it 2-2.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes have turned the match on its head for Manchester United!

In. A. Flash.

Neither team has had a good season and the match was a decent reflection of that. From the Reds’ perspective, it was a complete turnaround before the half, but it would take something else in the second half to get the desired result.

The intensity of the match came at a cost though. Raphael Varane was replaced at the break for a second match in a row after making light of his concussions this season. He was replaced by Jonny Evans, who only lasted just over 20 minutes himself before being replaced by Willy Kambwala.

The intensity of United’s training sessions has been a topic of scrutiny for Erik ten Hag since late last season, and the effects are certainly being felt this campaign with several players heading back to the training room so soon after returning to action. There was no time to dwell on that during the match though as United kept pushing for a winner.

United got the chance to make it happen as well. The introduction of Marcus Rashford saw him immediately contribute, sending Antony down the right to send a trivela cross with the outside of his left-foot towards Garnacho at the center of the box. The Argentine’s header beat the keeper and United seized a 3-2 lead with 23 minutes to play.

ANTONY ASSIST

GARNACHO GOAL



MAN UNITED HAVE COME BACK TO LEAD 3-2!

It was in character of United to then hand Chelsea the ball back, though there were some decent defensive plays to stop the Blues from finding a clear chance. Harry Maguire, substitute Willy Kambwala, and Wan-Bissaka all made decent blocks on shots or key passes while Onana stayed sharp to make saves when needed.

Scott McTominay and the aforementioned Kambwala provided good energy off the bench for United. They would need it with eight minutes added on for stoppage time.

It wouldn’t be so simple.

Dalot, clearly gassed from going up and down the pitch all match was called for giving a penalty away on Noni Madueke. The VAR review showed almost no contact, but the call stood and Palmer again converted.

Cruelly, moments later, Palmer scored a hat-trick after his shot deflected off of McTominay into the net.

Living on the edge comes with risks, but there are even more risks with the way Erik ten Hag approaches these matches. It’s clear since the international break that the Liverpool win was not as galvanizing as hoped, and now United are faced with another visit from their rivals in just three days after a draining loss in London.