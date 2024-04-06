Erik ten Hag’s gamble on chaos backfires

We know by now what to expect from this Manchester United team.

Overawed with shots conceded, playing for transitions in hopes that United manage moments in the box (which they do an incredible amount).

All of it is on purpose. The startling stat of conceding the most shots in Europe’s big five leagues (224 and counting) is being shouted from every media publication.

Erik ten Hag is comfortable allowing the opposition to shoot and have space in United’s half in the hopes that the risk pays off with a United defender blocking it, the opposition missing or Andre Onana making a save.

When asked whether the number of shots teams take vs the Red Devils bothers him, the United manager was nonchalant: “Not really, as long as we get results, no,” ten Hag said.

It’s a peculiar out-of-possession setup. One perhaps designed to deceive teams into thinking an easy entry into United’s half means it’s open season and they should ply more players forward.

If an attack breaks down, United can quickly transition and hit opponents on the break.

But I’ve never seen such a risky setup that relies heavily on the back four to overwork and a coach to do nothing about the wide gaps between defense and midfield

The trouble with embracing this chaos is that it isn’t controlled. Watching this United team is like seeing Ten Hag pick the right number on roulette. It may always be entertaining but it causes emotional distress, is extremely high risk, and more importantly it has plenty of ramifications for his United team.

Games become so action-packed and high-octane octane you forget certain moments that happened: Antony probably gave one of his best United performances and deliciously set up Garnacho’s second goal. For the second game in a row, United led with 97 minutes on the clock and failed to secure the win. Raphael Varane started a game and came off injured for Jonny Evans who was then replaced himself as he picked up a knock himself.

Is it any coincidence United has been decimated with defensive injuries in particular when the matches are played at 100mph?

This style may benefit and complement attacks but it exhausts and asks a lot of its defenders. They may be praised as valiant warriors doing the heading, tackling, and clearing but the style is probably increasing the likelihood of injuries.

The problem with going to the Casino and gambling like United has is even when it worked (predominantly in January) it was just winning by a nose hair.

It isn’t convincing, it isn’t something to build on nor is it something that I think Ten Hag will persist with if he’s the manager next season.

It may just be one of the other mad experiments he’s tried in the midst of this season-long injury crisis like the baffling ‘hoof ball’ style of play in the Winter.

Having said all that, the Chelsea game wasn’t thrown away because of the above. United were actually keeping the ball well in stoppage time. Even when they went 2-0 down the benefit of these ‘tennis’ matches is the attack can come to the fore.

But if you keep using this style, when are you ever going to control a football match?

Clumsy moments will continue to happen (like they did last night) in this high-tempo style. There isn’t a semblance of control to it

The elite teams are supposed to dictate the tempo, the power to take a game away from the opposition should never be relinquished.

Often it feels like United doesn’t have this power and is gambling to have it for small percentages of games.

This is what we’ll continue to see for the remaining nine games of the season. If Ten Hag is the manager next season, which could be a possibility with how the players are clearly still playing for him.

Surely this ‘chaos ball’ must be tweaked.