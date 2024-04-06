Preview: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

One of the mouthwatering clashes of the calendar is set to be staged this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are gunning for a top-four finish but they still have a long way to go. The defeat to Chelsea in their previous league outing dampened United’s momentum as they now stand 12 points short of 4th-placed Aston Villa, although they have played two fewer games than their Birmingham counterparts.

It was a thrilling affair the last time these two sides met each other. It was last month when Man United knocked Liverpool from the FA Cup after a 4-3 victory. Amad Diallo was the hero of the day as his last-minute extra-time goal sent the home crowd into bombastic revelry.

The Red Devils have West Ham catching up to them and they need to win their next few games to avoid losing their Europa League qualification for next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are playing tomorrow to consolidate their position in the title race — to put themselves in pole to clinch the Premier League title.

Having played a game more than The Reds, Manchester City are level on points with their Merseyside rivals after picking up a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp will hope to shrug off the blues they gathered from their last meeting with United and take their revenge on Sunday.

Liverpool orchestrated a comfortable win in their last league match against rock-bottom Sheffield United. Darwin Núñez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were the scorers as they coasted through to the top of the table.

This is a high-stakes fixture for either team as losing would put a huge dent on Liverpool’s title race and as for Man United, their Champions League dreams for next season will get even more slimmer.

Results from their last five matches across all competitions

Manchester United:

L D W W L

Liverpool:

W W L W D

Team News

Erik Ten Hag has a selection dilemma to undergo in defence as Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans suffered fresh injuries. With Lisandro Martinez out for the long term, United will have only Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala as two natural centre-backs.

Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen were unused substitutes in the Brentford and Chelsea games. One of them could get the nod to start alongside Scott McTominay.

Mason Mount is in contention to start the match after a convincing cameo in United’s previous outing.

As for Liverpool, they will be without the services of Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson and Diogo Jota will be back in training next week and therefore will miss out this weekend.

Wataru Endo was rested against Sheffield United as Jurgen Klopp hopes to have him back fully fit.

Predicted XIs

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.