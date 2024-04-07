Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Three weeks on from butting heads in an engrossing FA Cup quarter-final, long-time adversaries Manchester United and Liverpool cross paths once again on Sunday, squaring off at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s men prevailed 4-3 when the two behemoths locked horns in a knockout setting, but the Red Devils astonishingly found themselves on the wrong end of such a seven-goal scoreline in midweek.

After making an exceptional start to February with four top-flight wins on the trot, Man United return to play in front of a shell-shocked Old Trafford faithful with just one victory to show from their last five Premier League battles - taking a mere four points in that time - but they have already upset the apple cart to upset the Reds once in 2024.

While Thursday’s result was excruciating enough for Man United, Ten Hag’s defensive crisis worsened as the hosts lost another two centre-backs to injury in Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, the latter of whom came on as a half-time replacement for the Frenchman before being withdrawn himself.

Ten Hag could not give a definitive answer on the duo’s availability for the weekend, but 19-year-old Willy Kambwala should be primed to step in alongside Harry Maguire, as Victor Lindelof (thigh) and Lisandro Martinez (calf) were recently ruled out for a few weeks.

Casemiro completes a trifecta of fresh doubts for the Red Devils owing to his enforced withdrawal 15 minutes from time on Thursday, while Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Anthony Martial (groin) and Altay Bayindir (muscle) remain out of contention too.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on NBC or NBC Sports streaming. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Official XI