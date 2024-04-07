Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: United either save a point or throw away two, not sure...

Manchester United picked up a point after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. It was their first match back at Old Trafford since the sensational 4-3 win over their old rivals in the FA Cup Quarterfinals last month, and Erik ten Hag’s side had a good opportunity to make it their first win since that match as well, but once again conceded at the end to share the spoils.

With a fresh wave of injuries hitting United’s defensive core, ten Hag was forced to start youngster Willy Kambwala alongside Harry Maguire. Both played well despite the manager’s setup being flawed by design to allow a million shots per match.

U N I T E D #MUFC || #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2024

The match started well with Alejandro Garnacho pouncing on a ball in behind the defense and slotting it past Kelleher, but the flag went up and the replay confirmed he was indeed offside.

From there until the early part of the second half Manchester United failed to register a single shot.

In that time Liverpool registered 15 shots, opening the scoring via Luis Diaz on a corner kick routine. Darwin Nunez pounced at the near-side cross and headed it toward the back post, where Diaz was left unmarked to fire it past Andre Onana.

The visitors should have scored more. Mo Salah and Darwin saw some near misses and the United back four put in more than a fair shift getting their bodies in the way of shots. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka each had multiple blocks as they tucked in to help defend the box, and had to do quite a bit of running to get the ball out as well.

The second half demanded more of United, and captain Bruno Fernandes answered the call early. He pounced on a wayward pass from Quansah and unleashed a hit from 40+ yards out as he saw Kelleher off his line. The Ireland keeper got fingertips to it but was beaten by the stunning effort, and suddenly United had life again.

UNBELIEVABLE. BRUNO FERNANDES EQUALIZES WITH LONG-DISTANCE STRIKE. pic.twitter.com/OVRLIn1RVH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 7, 2024

The effort galvanized the Reds for a period, and despite Marcus Rashford limping off hurt they were able to keep up some pressure on the Liverpool goal. Pressure which led to another incredible moment in the young career of Kobbie Mainoo.

On the turn, Mainoo swung his body while receiving a pass from Wan-Bissaka and sent a bending strike into the top right corner of Kelleher’s net. 2-1.

KOBBIE MAINOO SCORES AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY.



MAN UNITED LEAD LIVERPOOL 2-1! #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/AXy9PX57vW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 7, 2024

Another magical moment for Mainoo, but unfortunately one that would not last. United defended well as the match wore on towards stoppage time, but a weary Wan-Bissaka put in an unnecessary challenge on Harvey Elliott and gave away a penalty. Salah converted to level things up once again.

Both sides would find chances in the seven minutes of stoppage time. Antony was left frustrated after a weak shot was easily smothered by Kelleher, and Maguire cleared a free kick shortly after to seal the draw.

It wasn’t the result desired for either team. United wanted to bounce back after the deflating loss at Stamford Bridge in midweek and Liverpool wanted to maintain pole position in the title race, but considering the hectic state of play it was probably a fair result.