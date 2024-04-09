John Murtough steps down as Director of Football

Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough announced his departure from the club on Tuesday, ending a lengthy decade long tenure with the club. His role in the youth setup played a big part in his promotion to DoF, but the failure to construct a sustainable club model has been a stain across the Glazer’s rule of United.

“After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place,” Joel Glazer said of Murtough’s departure. “He will always be welcome back at Manchester United as a friend of the club.”

Murtough’s departure was expected eventually with Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over the footballing side of the club, and is now confirmed with new names set to replace him.

Ratcliffe also released a statement with the club news of Murtough’s departure.

“We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition. He leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

Murtough is expected to be replaced by Dan Ashworth once his spell of gardening leave at Newcastle United is finished. Jason Wilcox, the recently resigned Southampton Director of Football, is expected to join in a similar role alongside Ashworth and Omar Berrada.

Current Technical Director Darren Fletcher is expected to remain with the club however, according to reports on Tuesday morning. Fletcher ascended to the role during the reshaping of the club hierarchy near the end of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era and appears set to play a part in the new hierarchy under INEOS.