Wasting leads and wasting away

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings.

Colin and Pauly recap a dreadful two weeks of Manchester United collapses against Brentford, Chelsea, and Liverpool in another worrying sample size of the Reds’ awful season.

With Just seven Premier League matches to go United are closer to 13th than they are to the UEFA Champions League spots. The hopes of qualifying are dying a slow death as the worry of missing out on the Europa League has quickly crept up.

As always, thank you for listening, and be sure to rate five stars, leave a review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!